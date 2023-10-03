Parents, kids gather for 30th annual Big Truck and Safety night

The program is geared toward educating kids on what their first responders vehicles look like so they’re not afraid to call them in emergencies.
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HANNIBAL (WGEM) - Kids in Hannibal had a chance Monday to learn more about transportation vehicles and the professionals who operate them.

Hannibal Public Schools’ “Parents as teachers” program hosted the 30th annual “Big truck and safety” event.

Parents as Teachers director, Whitney Holliday, said the program is geared toward educating kids on what their first-responders’ vehicles look like so they’re not afraid to call them in emergencies.

“If they were ever in an emergency, who they could contact, who they could go to, to see that person in another environment. So, if they were in an emergency, they would know who to go to they would see the fire man,” Holliday said. “They would see the policeman. They would see the person standing beside the ambulance. They would know that person to go to.”

Holliday said Monday night’s event was held in conjunction with October being “Fire safety month.”

She said parents and children were encouraged to create a fire safety plan, as well as a plan for any emergency that may arise.

