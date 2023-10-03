Quincy City Council hears potential City Hall renovation plans

QUINCY (WGEM) - Renovations on Quincy’s city hall building could begin as early as next year.

Monday night, aldermen got a breakdown of what the construction could look like.

Public works director Jeffrey Conte gave a presentation to the council regarding the issues currently happening with city hall’s structure.

Things like updating electrical service and improving outdated HVAC equipment as well as the need for exterior repairs were just a few of the issues mentioned tonight.

Conte said addressing the building’s water infiltration is top priority.

“The seams are kind of popping up, there’s ridges where the roof is actually water is collected underneath it, if you walk across it it feels like you’re walking on a sponge and that’s because there’s water between the membrane and the concrete deck that’s below,” Conte said.

To address the issues, Conte said crews would replace the roof drains and piping, remove and rebuild the roof’s parapet, and tear off the built up roof and replace it with a more modern one.

He said the cost to address the water filtration issues alone would be more than $300,000.

Bids for the renovations are set to go out in January.

Conte said these are early discussions and final renovation decisions have not yet been made.

Also discussed in the Quincy City Council meeting:

Waiver of Liquor Ordinance approved to have Liquor Ordinance for Consumption and Possession of Alcoholic Liquor on Public Streets, Alleys, Sidewalks and Lots on Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. for the “Riverfront Rendezvous”.

By American Business Women’s Association-Quincy Charter Chapter requesting permission to conduct a raffle and have the bond requirement waived from Oct. 2, 2023 through Feb. 24, 2024. The City Clerk recommends approval of the permit.

Approved application to hold the annual “Fall Color Run” on Friday, Oct. 13 through Saturday, Oct. 14 in downtown Quincy. The applicant requested the closure of the following streets and parking lots from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 14 and that the City provides barricades: Maine Street; 4th to 8th Streets; Hampshire Street; 4th to 8th Streets; 5th Street; Vermont to Jersey Streets; 6th Street, Hampshire to Jersey Streets; 7th Street; Hampshire to Jersey Streets; Municipal Parking Lots F, G, and I, and City Hall Plaza Parking Lot.

Adopted resolution for a contract in the amount of $194,175 be awarded to Melotte Morse Leonatti Parker Limited of Springfield, IL for architectural and engineering design services for rehabilitation of transit facilities.

Adopted resolution to approve the proposal from Four Points Engineering and Land Surveying of Hannibal in the amount of $40,580 for topographic surveying services.

Adopted resolution to accept a grant from the Illinois Housing Development Authority’s Strong Communities Program in an amount not too exceed $330,000 to be used to preserve affordable housing efforts.

Adopted resolution approving Memorandum of Understanding between the City of Quincy, IL and Quincy Firefighters Local 63 IAFF, regarding granting the same residency requirements as Quincy Police to firefighters, effective with the passage of a new labor agreement.

