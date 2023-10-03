When are the cooler temps arriving?

Some areas will get just enough rain to wet the pavement. (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - I know we’ve been talking about it for some time, but there is rain on the way for the region. Unfortunately, it is not going to be as much as some folks would like to have. At this time, it looks like a quarter of an inch to a half inch would be the average. It is possible there could be a very, very few isolated areas that see a little more than a half inch. This rainfall potential begins in the early morning hours Wednesday and continues through Thursday night. The cold front however, does not totally pass through the region. That means that we will still see another 36 to 48 hours of warmer than normal temperatures for the region. High temperatures on Wednesday will top out around 80 and on Thursday high temperatures will top out in the upper 70s.

Fall lovers will have to wait another couple of days (Brian Inman)

On Friday a pretty brisk northerly wind kicks in and that will drop our temperatures down into the low 60s for a high with overnight low temperature is a drop down in the 40s. It is possible Saturday night into Sunday morning that much of the area will see temperatures drop down into the upper 30s. We are watching to see if conditions will be conducive for the development of frost. It is something that we are watching, but we are not quite sure of just yet. If we think that frost will become an issue, we will definitely be issuing a First Alert.

