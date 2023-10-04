Additional buildings purchased by new owner of former Macomb Kmart

MACOMB (WGEM) - More vacant buildings are now the buzz for new life. In recent weeks, the California-based Carrington Company purchased Macomb’s former Kmart building, but two more buildings are also under their ownership.

The former Pizza Hut at 1435 E. Jackson, which sits almost directly in front of the old Kmart building, as well as the former Marine Bank just down the street is now owned by Carrington as well.

Mayor Michael Inman said the fate of the Pizza Hut, which closed in Dec., 2021, and the former bank is unknown at this time, but he’s confidant that a year from now the two could possibly be open with new businesses again.

“At the end of the day they have not shared those plans with us, they will eventually, they’ll have to because there will be building permits that need to be acquired and things like that,” Inman said.

Inman said Carrington does plan to have up to five national retail tenants in the former Kmart, but there’s no timeline on when that or redevelopment could happen.

Inman said he and Macomb Area Economic Development (MAEDCO) Executive Director Kim Pierce talked with Carrington officials at a convention in Las Vegas in May and it’s paid off.

“We’re just keeping our fingers crossed and looking for an opportunity to cut ribbon sometime down the road,” the mayor said.

Pierce said this is the closest they’ve come to filling these spaces, although the former Marine Bank has only sat empty for a few months.

“We’ve had a lot of interest, what I call “the tire kicking” all along,” she said. “For it to have happened as swiftly as it did for these two properties, the former Kmart and the former Marine Bank, it usually in the past it wasn’t quite that scenario.”

Pierce believes the purchase of the former Pizza Hut is a slam dunk for Carrington. She said when one major property is developed, it usually ups the value for those around it.

She refers to vacant properties as a “double edged sword” in the world of economic development.

“We don’t want to be full of vacant property by any stretch of the imagination, but it also gives those that are willing to consider Macomb as a site for an investment and an opportunity to say ‘This property is available,’ " Pierce said.

In past conversations with Carrington, Inman said they’ve indicated they’ve turned former banks into restaurants, but still no plans for the Macomb building are confirmed.

Pierce said MAEDCO and the City of Macomb “have a little surprise up their sleeve” as well, but wouldn’t shed any further light about the project.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.