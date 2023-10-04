Ameren’s new rate of usage cheaper than Constellation

By Josef Lawler
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -Ameren announced it will make an adjustment to its residential supply costs through May 2024.

While the cost isn’t dropping necessarily, the new Ameren rate of usage per kilowatt hour is about 4 cents cheaper than Quincy’s current Municipal Electric Aggregation Program.

That means customers of Constellation New Energy will pay more a year for the same amount of power usage.

This begs the question, should you switch? Well, city officials and energy consultants encourage residents to weigh their options. President of Simec Energy, Reg Ankrom said the city’s contract with Constellation allows for residents to leave freely.

“It’s really a win-win for everybody. The customer, the resident of Quincy has the opportunity to choose the lower rate, and Ameren is the lower rate, at no cost,” Ankrom said. “The city has a contract with Constellation until next October, but there is no cost for people leaving. The contract does provide the opportunity for people to opt-out if they wish to do so.”

To change service from Constellation to Ameren, all you need to do is call Constellation at (800) 990-2004 and provide them with notice and your Ameren account number. Your service will then be switched over to Ameren.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Barry Car Show Mob
Sheriff plans to bring charges against ‘mob’ participants in Barry following car show
One dead after Pike County crash
One dead after Pike County crash
Firefighters responded to a call at 3:03 a.m. to an alley between 5th and 6th Streets from...
Sunday morning fire still under investigation
Bryan Whitney
Scotland County, Missouri, Sheriff arrested on DWI charge
510 Walnut Alley
Multiple buildings damaged, firefighter injured after early morning fire

Latest News

A 2020 Illinois Nursing Workforce Center Report finds the state will be short 15,000 nurses by...
Nurses asks lawmakers for staffing mandates, hospital leaders disagree
You can take shuttle to Tuskegee Air show at Quincy Regional Airport
QND hosts West Central Conference Cross Country Meet
WCC Conference XC Meet
What to do about Ameren rule change in Quincy
QND defeats Southeastern; HTC rolls past Central Lee