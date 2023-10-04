Ameren’s new rate of usage cheaper than Constellation

QUINCY (WGEM) -Ameren announced it will make an adjustment to its residential supply costs through May 2024.

While the cost isn’t dropping necessarily, the new Ameren rate of usage per kilowatt hour is about 4 cents cheaper than Quincy’s current Municipal Electric Aggregation Program.

That means customers of Constellation New Energy will pay more a year for the same amount of power usage.

This begs the question, should you switch? Well, city officials and energy consultants encourage residents to weigh their options. President of Simec Energy, Reg Ankrom said the city’s contract with Constellation allows for residents to leave freely.

“It’s really a win-win for everybody. The customer, the resident of Quincy has the opportunity to choose the lower rate, and Ameren is the lower rate, at no cost,” Ankrom said. “The city has a contract with Constellation until next October, but there is no cost for people leaving. The contract does provide the opportunity for people to opt-out if they wish to do so.”

To change service from Constellation to Ameren, all you need to do is call Constellation at (800) 990-2004 and provide them with notice and your Ameren account number. Your service will then be switched over to Ameren.

