Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 4, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Jenna Roe

Tom Barnes

Shelbi Tanbrose

Tom Gates

Joey Hessling

Melissa Doellman

Cindy Reese Loose

Judy Novinger Bishop

Diane Hesse Blickhan

Cindy Neese Leaver

Peyton Dedert

JC Curtis III

Tya Thompson

Beth Wilson

Jolene Ruths

Kevin Hamann

Martha Ellefritz

Kim Mahair Daniels

Ari Buehler

Larry Collins

Kristina Klingele

Aaron Cunningham

Dave & Janet Fesler

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.