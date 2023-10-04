Changes coming to Missouri’s CDL testing procedure

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Missouri Department of Revenue announced Wednesday a new testing protocol for incoming individuals interested in getting a commercial driver’s license (CDL).

CDL applicants will start the new modernized testing standard on Dec. 4. CDL examiners at all examination sites and all third-party examination sites will utilize the new testing procedure. The changes in the procedure include a more streamlined pre-trip examination and more efficient basic skill courses.

Individuals wishing to prepare for a CDL skills test on Dec. 4 or later should utilize the following CDL manual to learn the applicable procedures with the New Missouri CDL Manual.

The current testing procedures will remain in effect statewide until Dec. 1.

MSHP and MDR stated that applicants must pass the pre-trip and basic skills using the same testing model per federal guidelines. Suppose an applicant passes the pre-trip examination under the previous CDL testing procedure. In that case, they must pass the basic skills test using that same testing procedure to be eligible for the road test.

