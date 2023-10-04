Earth’s average September temperature breaks records, early analysis says

According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global...
According to a report from the Washington Post, early data shows September shattered the global heat record for the month by a record margin.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Washington Post reported early data shows September shattered the global heat record for the month by a record margin.

The average temperature for the planet for September beat the previous record for the month by more than half a degree Celsius.

It’s the largest monthly margin ever observed.

According to other data, temperatures around the world in September were at levels closer to what is normal for July.

The September records come after the planet’s temperature reached its warmest level on record over the summer.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 20 Tri-State farmers came together on Tuesday to harvest Schrader's fields.
Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
Barry Car Show Mob
Sheriff plans to bring charges against ‘mob’ participants in Barry following car show
According to city officials, Ameren announced an adjustment in its residential electric supply...
Quincy officials urge residents to compare energy costs following Ameren rate change
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Firefighters responded to a call at 3:03 a.m. to an alley between 5th and 6th Streets from...
Sunday morning fire still under investigation

Latest News

Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
Trio wins Nobel Prize in chemistry for work on quantum dots, used in electronics and medical imaging
Plane crashes through house in Newberg, Oregon.
2 dead, 1 injured after plane crashes through Oregon home
The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the...
Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled
The freshwater creature, commonly known as the peach blossom jellyfish, is sometimes only the...
Mysterious jellyfish has experts puzzled