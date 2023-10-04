FALLing Temperatures on the way

QUINCY (WGEM) - A few scattered showers right ahead of the cold front will run through the region over the next 12 hours. Any chance of rain should exit the area by Thursday morning. We will be left with a mostly cloudy sky and a gradual clearing sky.

Below average temperatures are on the way (Brian Inman)

By the end of the day, Thursday, we will have some decent sunshine, but the north wind begins to pick up. Thursday night those temperatures drop down into the 40s for our first real taste of fall like temperatures. Saturday even with a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will struggle to get up into the 60s. There will be a breezy northwest wind and around 15 to 20 mph. The wind could gust as high as 30 miles per hour on Friday afternoon. Saturday will be a nice sunny, but cool day across the region. On Sunday temperatures do rebound to mid to upper 60s under full sunshine.

