Hospital report: October 4, 2023

Deaths:

Bessie June Miller, age 88, of Burlington, Iowa, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, died on Jan. 4 in Burlington, Iowa.

Larry Gene Whitaker, age 40, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 1 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.

Lyle Cecil Cox, age 88, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 3 in his home.

Gail Lee Tucker, age 72, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 30 in his home.

Terry Lee Lehenbauer, age 79, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 2 in his home.

Births:

Jevante Cannon and Destiny Koehler of Quincy welcomed a girl.

