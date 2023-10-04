Hospital report: October 4, 2023
Deaths:
Bessie June Miller, age 88, of Burlington, Iowa, formerly of St. Louis, Missouri, died on Jan. 4 in Burlington, Iowa.
Larry Gene Whitaker, age 40, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 1 at Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Lyle Cecil Cox, age 88, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 3 in his home.
Gail Lee Tucker, age 72, of Hannibal, died on Sept. 30 in his home.
Terry Lee Lehenbauer, age 79, of Hannibal, died on Oct. 2 in his home.
Births:
Jevante Cannon and Destiny Koehler of Quincy welcomed a girl.
