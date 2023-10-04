Iles Elementary students visit the Tuskegee Airmen exhibit

QUINCY (WGEM) -This weekend, you and your family can see a piece of WWII history.

In conjunction with The Quincy Masonic High Twelve Club, CAF Rise Above will hold an open exhibit that tells the stories of the Tuskegee Airmen, the first black military pilots.

Colonel George Iles was a member of the Tuskegee Airmen and today, students from Quincy’s Iles Elementary School got a sneak peek into what this weekend will entail.

Students received information on the airmen, they got to see and touch one of 4 P-51C Mustang planes still flying today, and more importantly, they learned how the Tuskegee Airmen legacies live on today.

“I always want them to see the plane. We have two great movies, we have a story about the Tuskegee Airmen, we have a story about the wasp,” Director of the traveling Rise Above Exhibit, Chris Allen, said, “but when you can get right up next to this P-51 and you can make it a part of your life, like these kids are doing right now, in way that hopefully resonates, in a way that they remember going forward in life then everything that thing represents maybe means something to them too.”

The exhibit will be open at Quincy Regional Airport on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. No registration or fee is required to attend however, free will donations will be accepted.

You can find that here if you would like more information on the Tuskegee Airmen or the CAF Rise Above organization here.

