Lawyer for teen charged in Bushnell shooting death files motion for special prosecutor

Nicholas Lafary
Nicholas Lafary(McDonough County Sheriff's Office)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MACOMB (WGEM) - One of the two teens charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a Bushnell, Illinois, man appeared in court Wednesday.

17-year-old Nicholas Lafary’s lawyer, Andrew Stuckart, filed a motion for a special prosecutor.

He said there is a conflict of interest in the State’s Attorney’s Office, as one of their lawyers was present for a part of the investigation and could be listed as a potential witness.

McDonough County State’s Attorney Matt Kwacala said this isn’t uncommon.

“We’re involved in every investigation,” Kwacala said. “Other people could testify to the same thing...this is a delay trick by the defense.”

Judge Nigel Graham will rule on the motion when Lafary makes his next court appearance on Nov. 3.

Lafary pleaded not guilty on June 28 and waived his right to a preliminary hearing. He remains in the custody of the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.

Lafary is facing two counts of first-degree murder which is punishable between 45 years to life in the Dept. of Corrections.

Davin M. Purden, 18, also faces first-degree murder charges after a man was found shot to death in Bushnell on June 2.

ISP investigators said they conducted a death investigation in the 600 block of Osbourne Street in Bushnell where they discovered Travis Purden, 43, dead with multiple gunshot wounds. After reviewing surveillance camera footage and conducting interviews, investigators said they identified D. Purden and Lafary as suspects.

