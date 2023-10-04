Nurses asks lawmakers for staffing mandates, hospital leaders disagree

Illinois State Capitol
Illinois State Capitol
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - A 2020 Illinois Nursing Workforce Center Report finds the state will be short 15,000 nurses by 2025. Tuesday, state lawmakers on two House committees heard testimony about the shortage.

They heard from nurses, advocates and hospital leaders on staffing issues.

“We’re all trying to give the patients the best care that leads to the best possible outcomes, but we’re being put into impossible situations daily,” said Kristen Perez, Illinois Nurses Association legislative committee chairperson. “Situations, shortages, moral dilemmas that are created by hospitals, their associations, and their administrators.”

To fix the problem, Perez and her fellow nurses want lawmakers to mandate nurse-to-patient staffing ratios.

The proposal is called the Safe Patient Limits Act. It would allow the State Department of Health and Attorney General to enforce staffing ratios.

Hospital administrators disagree. They said there’s a national workforce shortage, including nurses, but staffing is still a priority.

“Despite this environment, hospitals continue to prioritize and maintain safe staffing levels,” Illinois Health and Hospital Association President and CEO AJ Wilhelmi said.

Wilhelmi and the administrators he represents also fear staffing mandates could make it harder to provide quality care.

“We will be forced to cut back and possibly eliminate vital services, as I mentioned, to some of the most vulnerable residents in Illinois and country because we do not have the financial resources to hire more nurses,” said Humboldt Park Health President and CEO Jose R. Sanchez.

Opponents also argue a one-size-fits-all staffing requirements fails to take into account the differences between communities and their health care needs across Illinois.

There are both House and Senate versions of the bill.

