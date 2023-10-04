Previously cancelled “Big Dam Street Festival” returns to Keokuk this weekend

KEOKUK (WGEM) - A summer event in Keokuk was cancelled this year, but a few extra months of planning has allowed its return.

The Big Dam Street Festival is in August every year but was cancelled in June.

Over the last few months, there were efforts to bring it back to life.

Organizers said residents were disappointed last year. They said an underwhelming supply of rides from the carnival group they worked with turned visitors away.

Lake Cooper Foundation President Doug Matlick said the festival was cancelled so the Lake Cooper Foundation could re-group.

“Once you cancel one, it’s hard to bring them back, you lose all the energy going forward,” Matlick said.

After a lack-luster display of carnival rides last year, Matlick said The Big Dam Street Festival was initially cancelled this year.

“It’s promoted around our sponsors and the family event so without the carnival, we don’t wanna just do some kind of festival without it,” Matlick said.

Matlick said he used the hiatus time to plan the event for later in the year to avoid cancelling the event as a whole and losing momentum.

“Gave us three months, we decided to go for it, and it’s coming together very well,” Matlick said.

Now, Matlick said Bolden Amusements have taken over the carnival, and the foundation is eager to continue the festival tradition this year.

Keokuk’s Executive Director of Convention and Tourism, Kirk Brandenberger, said it comes at no shock that even residents were disappointed by last year’s festival.

“I know Doug was disappointed and we were all disappointed in the activities last year and the attendance last year,” Brandenberger said.

But Brandenberger said he’s glad to see the event will take place on the Mississippi riverfront again.

“The Mississippi river has historically been always used for transportation of people and goods so it’s a constant, it was the interstate highway of its day, I mean back in the day,” Brandenberger said.

Brandenberger said the three extra months of planning may work to benefit the Lake Cooper Foundation.

“Very important to keep the momentum going and bring it back even stronger than it was last year,” Brandenberger said.

As the momentum keeps building, Matlick said he hopes the heightened carnival rides will be enough to draw a crowd this year and many more to come.

“As the years go and we continue on, we hope to grow and get bigger entertaining and still be able to do a free event,” Matlick said.

Matlick said you will need to pay to ride carnival rides. Pre-sale carnival tickets can be purchased at Hawkeye Restaurant and Gate City Seed in Keokuk.

Admission into the festival itself and live performances throughout the weekend are free.

The Big Dam Street Festival kicks off this Thursday at 5 p.m. at Victory Park in Keokuk and runs through Saturday night.

Click here for a full schedule of events and volunteer information.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.