Quincy Section 8 housing wait list to open again

Section 8 Housing waitlist to open up soon
Section 8 Housing waitlist to open up soon(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - More people will get the chance to get a roof over their heads when the Section 8 waitlist opens up in Quincy on October 11.

Quincy Housing Authority Executive Director Jerry Gille said this only happens once every two or three years. He said the vouchers people get allow them to find Section 8 housing in Quincy or other parts of the state. He said the list closes quickly as there’s a lack of Section 8 housing in the area due to a lack of landlord participation.

“The rents have gone up so fast in the private market that also for a lot of given markets, the Section 8 rents are lower than what a landlord may be able to get in the private market so landlords would choose sometimes not to participate in Section 8 because of that,” Gille said.

He said there are also inspections that come with a Section 8 House and some landlords don’t want to deal with that. He said the waiting list is so limited, only 125 people get on the list. Gille said it’s open for a short period of time and people receive help in the order of when they signed up.

Two Rivers Regional Council Housing Coordinator Elaine Davis said the demand for housing in Quincy ranges from apartments to homes. She said the lack of construction and affordable housing doesn’t leave people with a lot of options. She said she tries to refer clients to housing options, however there is a risk they could end up homeless. She said she’s part of a committee to try and find some solutions to Quincy’s housing problem.

“We’re looking at rehabilitation, we’re looking at building new housing also and hopefully more developers will come on board and see that we need more housing here in our area,” Davis said.

Gille said they also have a program to encourage landlords to consider Section 8 housing. He said landlords earn up to $500 for every tenant they sign for a Section 8 lease through the end of the year. He said a handful have signed up for the program, and he hopes more will follow.

The applications for the waitlist open October 11 at 9:00 a.m. at the Quincy Housing Authority office at 540 Harrison Street.

You can call (217) 222-0720 if you have any questions about the waitlist or if you are a landlord interested in the program and have questions.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 20 Tri-State farmers came together on Tuesday to harvest Schrader's fields.
Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
Barry Car Show Mob
Sheriff plans to bring charges against ‘mob’ participants in Barry following car show
According to city officials, Ameren announced an adjustment in its residential electric supply...
Quincy officials urge residents to compare energy costs following Ameren rate change
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Firefighters responded to a call at 3:03 a.m. to an alley between 5th and 6th Streets from...
Sunday morning fire still under investigation

Latest News

A 2020 Illinois Nursing Workforce Center Report finds the state will be short 15,000 nurses by...
Nurses asks lawmakers for staffing mandates, hospital leaders disagree
You can take shuttle to Tuskegee Air show at Quincy Regional Airport
QND hosts West Central Conference Cross Country Meet
WCC Conference XC Meet
What to do about Ameren rule change in Quincy
QND defeats Southeastern; HTC rolls past Central Lee