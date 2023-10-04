Quincy Section 8 housing wait list to open again

QUINCY (WGEM) - More people will get the chance to get a roof over their heads when the Section 8 waitlist opens up in Quincy on October 11.

Quincy Housing Authority Executive Director Jerry Gille said this only happens once every two or three years. He said the vouchers people get allow them to find Section 8 housing in Quincy or other parts of the state. He said the list closes quickly as there’s a lack of Section 8 housing in the area due to a lack of landlord participation.

“The rents have gone up so fast in the private market that also for a lot of given markets, the Section 8 rents are lower than what a landlord may be able to get in the private market so landlords would choose sometimes not to participate in Section 8 because of that,” Gille said.

He said there are also inspections that come with a Section 8 House and some landlords don’t want to deal with that. He said the waiting list is so limited, only 125 people get on the list. Gille said it’s open for a short period of time and people receive help in the order of when they signed up.

Two Rivers Regional Council Housing Coordinator Elaine Davis said the demand for housing in Quincy ranges from apartments to homes. She said the lack of construction and affordable housing doesn’t leave people with a lot of options. She said she tries to refer clients to housing options, however there is a risk they could end up homeless. She said she’s part of a committee to try and find some solutions to Quincy’s housing problem.

“We’re looking at rehabilitation, we’re looking at building new housing also and hopefully more developers will come on board and see that we need more housing here in our area,” Davis said.

Gille said they also have a program to encourage landlords to consider Section 8 housing. He said landlords earn up to $500 for every tenant they sign for a Section 8 lease through the end of the year. He said a handful have signed up for the program, and he hopes more will follow.

The applications for the waitlist open October 11 at 9:00 a.m. at the Quincy Housing Authority office at 540 Harrison Street.

You can call (217) 222-0720 if you have any questions about the waitlist or if you are a landlord interested in the program and have questions.

