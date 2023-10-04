Warm Wednesday with a Few Showers and Storms

Wednesday will start off with a few scattered showers across the region, with some embedded rumbles of thunder possible. Most areas that see these showers could pick up a quick tenth to two tenths of an inch of rain. Rain chances will diminish somewhat later in the morning towards lunchtime. The sun will likely break out for a time as well, helping to push temperatures back above average, into the low 80′s. The longer the sunshine, the higher the temperatures will climb. With the warmer weather and sunshine, scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop later in the afternoon hours across the Tri-States. Some storms could contain small hail or some gusty winds.

A few of these showers will linger into the Thursday morning hours, particularly across Southeastern parts of the Tri-States like Pike and Scott Counties. These locations also have the best chance to pick up closer to half an inch of rain, outside of any locally stronger thunderstorms. Sunshine will break back out Thursday afternoon. Behind the first cold front, highs will only be a touch cooler on Thursday, peaking in the upper 70′s. A secondary stronger cold front will swing through overnight Thursday and into Friday. This will lead to a much larger cool down, with highs Friday struggling to reach the mid 60′s accompanied by a stiff NW breeze and increasing cloud cover. A stray shower is also possible. Patches of frost will be possible across rural Northeast Missouri over the weekend.

