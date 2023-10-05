Bus driver shortage continues in Keokuk

Keokuk Community School District is still seeing a shortage of bus drivers after the start of...
By Kyle Eck
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:55 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KEOKUK (WGEM) - After starting the 2023-2024 school year, the Keokuk Community School District is still experiencing a driver shortage.

The district has been able to recruit a few bus drivers recently but is still looking for at least three more to join their team.

Training normally takes one to two months to complete and district officials said new bus drivers learn a lot from their training sessions.

“A theory class we have to go through, where you’re doing bookwork,” said transportation and grounds director Dave Grogan. “Then we have what we call ‘course driving’, where we’re not on the streets, we go out on a large parking lot or something like that, doing different cone driving.”

With a full staff of bus drivers, the school district would aim to pick up more bus routes and transport more kids to and from school.

“Able to add some additional routes and start picking up those kids that we have always transported in the past,” said Grogan. “You know, with the shortage of drivers, I just don’t have the bodies. I’ve got the equipment, I just don’t have the bodies.”

Many kids live so close to the school that they are not allowed to take the bus.

