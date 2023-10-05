Central School District starts speed sign fundraising effort

By Ryan Hill
Published: Oct. 5, 2023
CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) - Those Adams County Sheriff’s Office and Central School District have teamed up to keep kids safe.

District officials said they want to raise $6,000 to buy two new speed signs that show drivers their speed and light up when they go too fast.

This effort comes after Neal Meyer, the fleet manager for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, raised money to purchase a portable speed zone radar sign to put up around Adams County school districts.

Superintendent Erica Smith said the half mile strip around the high school and junior high traffic gets heavy during drop off, pickup, and events. She when that portable radar went in place there back in August, they got a lot of positive feedback from the community.

“Parents, bus drivers, just community members saying they noticed the signs, they appreciated it,” she said. “It reminded them to slow down, felt like it was a lot safer.”

She said when Meyers reached out to her about putting permanent signs in place, she brought the idea to the school board where it was approved.

Meyer said it’s important to get those in place.

“We just want to try to prevent anything from happening, keeping students, parents, bus drivers, and everybody safe. We don’t want to wait for an accident to happen and then decide, ‘What are we gonna do about it?” Meyer said.

He said a difference of just 10 miles an hour makes a big different when it comes to stopping time and distance. He said a car going 45 miles an hour stops a little less than 70 feet sooner than a car going 55 miles an hour.

Meyer said they are collecting donations through October 30. If they don’t raise the money by then, he said they’ll extend the deadline.

If you would like find out how to donate, you can call (217) 593-7116.

