Changes coming for FAFSA applicants

By Josef Lawler
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -For students and parents preparing for college application season, there are some changes to the 2024-2025 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) application process.

The FAFSA application portal will open a little later this year due to some changes being made to the form.

Instead of the typical October 1st start date, families will have to wait until December to apply and file for federal aid.

Some of the changes include the number of questions going from about 100 to about 30, changes in verbiage within the paperwork and the amount of money most students see will rise.

Guidance Counselor for Quincy Notre Dame High School, Bob Sheffield said this new form will be more efficient and beneficial for most applicants.

“With all the changes, it’s very similar, the process is going to be very similar but, it’s going to be easier throughout, less questions like I said,” Sheffield said, “But, there’s going to be more dollars given to the majority of families. Now, there are some families that will lose some money in the end, but the process I think is going to be more simple.”

For some, that means less federal aid to pay for tuition.

“They’re also changing some of the amounts being given. It’s actually going to benefit the majority of people, the ones that it’s not going to benefit is the ones with multiple students in colleges at the same time,” Sheffield said, “What that is going to do, it’s going to reduce the amount of financial aid that was normally given. Normally if you had two students it would double, now it’s going to be cut in half almost.”

The specific date has not been set for when applications will open however, it is slated for December.

