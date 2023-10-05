Cool air pays a visit

Frost potential looks low. Not out of the question but does not look likely... (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are setting ourselves up for a very breezy Friday. The wind will gust out of the northwest, especially in the afternoon hours gusting up to 35 miles per hour. Friday afternoon there could be a couple of sprinkles or light rain showers along with that gusty northwest wind. Daytime high temperatures on Friday will be significantly cooler. We can expect high temperatures on Friday to just break out of the 50s to near the 60-degree mark. And we will be even cooler yet as the temperatures drop down on Friday night to the low 40s. Then Saturday night into Sunday we may see a little frost in parts of northeastern Missouri. Morning low temperatures will drop down to near 40 degrees in the Quincy area and possibly into the upper 30s across Northeast Missouri. Well, temperatures do rebound on Sunday to near 70 degrees for a high temperature.

