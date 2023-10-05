Cool air pays a visit

By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Frost potential looks low. Not out of the question but does not look likely...
Frost potential looks low. Not out of the question but does not look likely...(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are setting ourselves up for a very breezy Friday. The wind will gust out of the northwest, especially in the afternoon hours gusting up to 35 miles per hour. Friday afternoon there could be a couple of sprinkles or light rain showers along with that gusty northwest wind. Daytime high temperatures on Friday will be significantly cooler. We can expect high temperatures on Friday to just break out of the 50s to near the 60-degree mark. And we will be even cooler yet as the temperatures drop down on Friday night to the low 40s. Then Saturday night into Sunday we may see a little frost in parts of northeastern Missouri. Morning low temperatures will drop down to near 40 degrees in the Quincy area and possibly into the upper 30s across Northeast Missouri. Well, temperatures do rebound on Sunday to near 70 degrees for a high temperature.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 20 Tri-State farmers came together on Tuesday to harvest Schrader's fields.
Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
Carrington Company now owns the former Kmart, the former Marine Bank and the former Pizza Hut.
Additional buildings purchased by new owner of former Macomb Kmart
Nicholas Lafary
Lawyer for teen charged in Bushnell shooting death files motion for special prosecutor
Organizers said residents were disappointed last year by an underwhelming supply of rides from...
Previously canceled “Big Dam Street Festival” returns to Keokuk this weekend
Washed out trail
Friends of Riverview Park announce long term master plan

Latest News

When our second cold front comes through, it will not bring us any rain. Just a few clouds.
Two cold fronts will come through today
First Alert Weather Thursday Morning
Below average temperatures are on the way
FALLing Temperatures on the way
First Alert Weather Wednesday Morning