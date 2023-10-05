Dispose chemicals at Hazardous Waste Collection Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - If you have any chemicals that are on the shelves collecting dust, Saturday, Oct. 7 is the perfect time to safely dispose of them.

Returning this year is Quincy’s Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day. While the event takes place in Quincy, all Illinois residents are invited to get rid of any waste.

items like oil-based paints, paint thinners, used motor oil, drain cleaners, pesticides and other chemicals will be accepted. Adams County Environment Health Supervisor Tony Dede said fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, farm machinery oil and propane tanks won’t be accepted.

“This is just one of those steps that we can do to prevent some of those chemicals from entering our environment or even our drinking water,” Dede said.

Fireworks and other explosives also won’t be accepted.

If you plan to dispose of any unwanted products, click here to register.

Dede said if you’re not sure if you can make it or not, but still have items you’d like to get rid of, to come in the afternoon and not in the morning.

Workers will collect your chemicals.

“The more households you get hazardous waste from, the better it is, the less traffic we have here on site,” Dede said.

Last year’s collection day was cancelled after the contractor’s incinerator broke.

Dede said some products will be recycled. He hopes to make Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day an annual event from here on.

Attendees should enter the collection site, the Adams County Highway Department, at 101 N. 54th Street.

Waste collection runs from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

