Domestic violence skyrockets in Tri-States and beyond

QUINCY (WGEM) - An unprecedented number of domestic violence cases has created new challenges in the Tri-States.

Police and local shelters said there’s no end in sight for the alarming trend.

Area residents might notice little purple and blue flags waving in the front lawn of Quanada in Quincy.

They’re a visual reminder that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

However, the problem isn’t always visible, which advocates said makes it even more harmful and dangerous.

There are 669 purple flags silently waving in the wind in the 2700 block of Maine Street in Quincy.

That’s how many people Quanada helped between July 2022 through June 2023.

The blue flags represent the number of family pets that Quanada also helped.

Chief Executive Officer Megan Duesterhaus said she’s never seen a substantial increase in domestic and sexual violence like she sees today.

“We continue to see escalated requests for services,” she said.” Particularly in our shelter where people are actively fleeing from a domestic violence situation. We have for the past many months only been taking clients into our shelter from our five county service area, because we don’t have the capacity to meet any of those other needs. We are completely full just with residents from our own community in the surrounding area.”

Quanada started turning to local hotels during the pandemic to help ensure social distancing.

She said those hotels are still desperately needed today, only for a different reason.

“We are so full that it feels like we don’t get a break,” Duesterhaus said. “We are always full, all the time now. We simply can’t fit everyone in the building that is trying to come in for service.”

Physical abuse isn’t the only sign of domestic violence. Duesterhaus said it’s all about power and control, which can build up over time.

“We’re also really more concerned with those relationships that are exhibiting like one partner exercising power and control over the other,” she said. “The emotional aspects of it are so much more dangerous a lot of times than the actual physical parts.”

Duesterhaus said domestic violence does not discriminate.

She strongly encourages anyone who needs help to reach out to their local shelter or advocacy agency.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, Quanada has a 24-hour crisis hotline, (800) 369-2287, or you can log onto Quanada’s website.

