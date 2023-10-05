Folk Life Festival returns to the Quincy Museum

QUINCY (WGEM) -A 28 year old Quincy tradition tradition returns to the Gem City this weekend.

From Native American artifacts to a reptile demonstration to watching a blacksmith work, The Folk Life Festival at the Quincy Museum returns from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The event is free to attend with plenty of activities for kids including a bounce house and craft station.

Museum officials and event organizers say the Folk Life Festival is a way to celebrate Quincy’s rich history.

“We spend all this time preserving the past so that people can see how people lived in years before us,” Quincy Museum Executive Director, Barb Wilkinson-Fletcher said, “We collect artifacts on Quincy’s history and it’s important for us to know our history so that we hopefully don’t repeat some of the mistakes we’ve made in the past and also to celebrate what a wonderful place Quincy is.”

For more information on the festival or the Quincy Museum in general, you can contact the museum by calling (217) 224-7669 or by clicking here for their website.

