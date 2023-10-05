Friends of Riverview Park announce long term master plan

By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Community members in one tri-state town are putting a spotlight on a historic park.

A new initiative called ‘the masterplan’ is underway at Hannibal’s Riverview Park.

“There are some things that have kind of fallen into disrepair,” said Friends of Riverview coalition representative Branson Wood. “Sometimes, perhaps when we get busy with other things we just don’t notice it.”

The century-old landmark is now under a microscope for much-needed restorations. Wood said among those maintenance needs are fixing a washed out trail that’s now closed, a wall at the scenic overlook, and removing invasive species that have dominated the native plants.

“We are at the beginning of the beginning,” Wood said. “Wanting to make sure that it doesn’t decline. That it’s kept up and that it’ll continue to be here for those that follow us.”

Wood said the group initiated the master plan so citizens can continue to enjoy its trails, scenery, and history.

“The master plan is really just a way to think of the park from the bottom up and the top down over the long term,” said Hannibal third ward councilman Stephan Franke.

Franke said the council just signed off on the master plan and will earmark roughly $120,000 from the Hannibal Parks and Recreation budget to get the initiative rolling.

“This is truly going to be a citizen-led initiative,” Franke said. “The city’s role in this is limited for now. There’s a saying that early money is like yeast. It makes the dough rise.”

Franke said the hope for this jumpstart is to form a wave of citizen involvement.

“And citizen donations,” Franke said. “And contributions.”

Wood said the master plan will also include new ideas and new projects.

“It’s a very large park,” Wood said. “Hundreds of acres. Most of the people don’t really see anything other than what’s on the roads. We want to open the park and make it more accessible.”

Wood said another idea is to make improvements to the playground and make it more thematic to the park’s vision.

Wood said they expect the master plan process to take a little less than a year to complete.

Franke and Wood said with a plan in place they can host fundraisers and apply for grants.

