IDNR comes to Lake Pittsfield for fishery survey

PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - One tri-state lake got special attention on Thursday. Over at lake Pittsfield, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources conducted a fishery survey and how they gathered the data was quite literally shocking.

“The method that we’re using is called electro fishing,” said district fisheries biologist Blake Ruebush.

Ruebush said the way it works is he flips on a generator that transmits power into the water which stuns the fish to the top.

They can then dip them up and put them in a tank to be identified, measured, weighed and put back in the lake alive and unharmed.

“We saw some really nice fish this morning,” Ruebush said. “We actually saw a 50 pound flathead catfish, we saw a hybrid striped bass which was close to 10 pounds. We had large amounts of bass that exceeded five pounds.”

Ruebush said these surveys help the ecosystem a great deal. If the lake runs low on a species then they know what needs restocking.

“When we’re managing many of our lakes in Central Illinois, we’re concerned about the bass population,” Ruebush said. “The amount of bass fishery is what determines the rest of the fishery on down the food web. They’re our primary predator.”

And, so people can enjoy one of Lake Pittsfield popular activities: fishing.

“It’s a very popular area here for fishermen,” said Pittsfield mayor Gary Mendenhall. “We get fishermen from all over West Central Illinois coming in to get a boat permit or whatnot in city hall.”

Mendenhall said maintaining a healthy habitat for the lake benefits everyone who uses it, like campers, disc golf players and the city.

“And promoting more and more people to come out to the lake,” Mendenhall said.

Mendenhall said the city is looking to add a ramp and a kayak rental service at the lake.

Ruebush said their results showed that Lake Pittsfield still remains a healthy habitat for the ecosystem.

