Illinois secretary of state announces $420K grant to prison libraries

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Prisons across Illinois are getting new reading material.

Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias on Thursday announced a $420,000 grant supporting 28 prison libraries across the state. Each prison will receive $15,000.

He said his duties as Secretary of State include being the state’s librarian.

He added the investments in prison libraries help break the cycle of recidivism.

“We want to do everything we can to help increase the chance of success when they get out of prison and this is a step in that direction,” Giannoulias said. “Being able to read a book or have learning materials allows individuals to have connections with the outside world.”

In addition to books, prisons can use the money to buy other reading materials or library supplies.

A similar Secretary of State program providing grants was eliminated in the 1980s.

