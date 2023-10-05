JWCC hosts career and technical open house for individuals

QUINCY (WGEM) - JWCC hosted their career and technical open house at their workforce development center Wednesday night.

Candidates interested in careers with automation, welding, electrical and robotics were welcomed to learn about available classes.

School officials said tuition is easier than ever with several federal and state grants to help pay for most, if not all program costs.

“I hope that the students, families that come out even just to ask general questions about it will find that opportunities that await them here with training,” said JWCC Dean of External Relations Tracy Orne. “And that they come to us to get the training that they need and don’t have to pay a whole lot for it, hopefully no debt at all in that regard, and then they end up with a great job.”

For those who missed tonight’s event, JWCC hosts a career and technical open house monthly.

