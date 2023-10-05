JWCC hosts career and technical open house for individuals

JWCC hosts career and technical open house at the JWCC Workforce Development Center
JWCC hosts career and technical open house at the JWCC Workforce Development Center(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - JWCC hosted their career and technical open house at their workforce development center Wednesday night.

Candidates interested in careers with automation, welding, electrical and robotics were welcomed to learn about available classes.

School officials said tuition is easier than ever with several federal and state grants to help pay for most, if not all program costs.

“I hope that the students, families that come out even just to ask general questions about it will find that opportunities that await them here with training,” said JWCC Dean of External Relations Tracy Orne. “And that they come to us to get the training that they need and don’t have to pay a whole lot for it, hopefully no debt at all in that regard, and then they end up with a great job.”

For those who missed tonight’s event, JWCC hosts a career and technical open house monthly.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 20 Tri-State farmers came together on Tuesday to harvest Schrader's fields.
Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
Barry Car Show Mob
Sheriff plans to bring charges against ‘mob’ participants in Barry following car show
According to city officials, Ameren announced an adjustment in its residential electric supply...
Quincy officials urge residents to compare energy costs following Ameren rate change
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Organizers said residents were disappointed last year by an underwhelming supply of rides from...
Previously canceled “Big Dam Street Festival” returns to Keokuk this weekend

Latest News

Friends of Riverview Park announce long term master plan
Additional buildings purchased by new owner of former Macomb Kmart
Washed out trail
Friends of Riverview Park announce long term master plan
Experts say you should apply for FAFSA as soon as possible.
Changes coming for FAFSA applicants
Keokuk Community School District is still seeing a shortage of bus drivers after the start of...
Bus driver shortage continues in Keokuk