Monroe County man pleads not guilty in death of 88-year-old woman

Betty Hayes
Betty Hayes(WGEM)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - The Monroe County man charged with first-degree murder and evidence tampering in connection to the death of 88-year-old Betty Hayes entered pleas of not guilty in court on Thursday morning.

Lyle Miller, 65, was arrested around 8 p.m. on July 28 after human remains were found in a pond on Miller’s property near Route AA just hours before.

Hayes was last seen on Dec. 16, 2021, and was reported missing on Dec. 17.

Originally, Miller was charged with second-degree murder, but the charges were upscaled more than a week ago.

Monroe County Prosecutor Nicole Volkert said Miller confessed to one witness that he hit her over the head. Volkert said an autopsy indicated cuts to the victim’s throat.

At the time of the missing person report, Hayes was 5 feet 2 inches, 86 pounds, and a widow.

Volkert said she is not seeking the death penalty because of the defendant’s health issues, but is seeking a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Miller is being represented by Colombia-based attorney Jeff Hilbrenner and is due back in court on Jan. 4.

He is being held without bond.

