Noon Kiwanis Club gives dictionaries to Liberty Grade School students

LIBERTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Thursday morning, the Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club visited Liberty Grade School to give third graders dictionaries.

They interacted with the students by having them race to find specific words in their dictionaries.

The students were also given a word search to help sharpen their minds.

“It’s exciting for them, I think they enjoy finding it, we have that race, and to understand how it’s in alphabetical order,” said Craig Heming, co-chair of Quincy Noon Kiwanis. “To find the definition, to figure out whether it’s a noun, a verb, an adverb or an adjective.”

While they got to learn by reading their dictionaries, they also learned the importance of selflessness.

“Words like caring, giving, grace, and opportunities for them to understand how important it is to give to others without expectation of anything back in return,” said Heming. “So with the Noon Kiwanis, this is what we’re all about.”

The Noon Kiwanis Club has been distributing dictionaries to Adams County students for over 25 years.

The Kiwanis Clubs in Hannibal and Palmyra, Missouri are also beginning their journeys in giving dictionaries to students across the tri-states.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.