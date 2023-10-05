Parents, students, activists call on lawmakers to save Invest in Kids Scholarship Program

A mother holding up a sign saying "keep our scholarship no more hardship" at a rally for the...
A mother holding up a sign saying "keep our scholarship no more hardship" at a rally for the Invest In Kids Scholarship Tax Credit Program in Springfield, Ill. on Monday, Oct. 2, 2023.(Maxwell Cotton | Max Cotton)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield for the legislature’s upcoming veto session on Oct. 24. One question they’ll face is whether to extend the Invest in Kids Scholarship Tax Credit Program, which allows nearly 10,000 kids throughout the state to attend private schools.

“I’m nervous,” said Ann Storey, a Springfield single mom.

She was at a rally to save the program in Springfield Monday night with her three kids. They all receive scholarships to attend Blessed Sacrament School, a private Catholic school in Springfield.

“It has made private-school education more accessible for my children,” Storey said.

She said she doesn’t know if they’ll be able to return to Blessed Sacrament next year if they lose their scholarship.

The scholarship money could away if the state doesn’t extend the Invest in Kids Program.

Created in 2017, it allows people to donate to private school scholarship funds and receive a tax credit up to 75% of their donation. The state caps the program at $75 million annually. It’s set to sunset at the end of this year.

“Our mission thrives on donations and Invest in Kids is a donation program with incentives. It allows us to live our mission one way or another,” said Michael Carlson, the principal at St. Patrick Catholic School in Springfield.

He fears for his school since those donations could dry up if the tax credits go away.

“It would be incredibly difficult for us to fulfill our mission of affordable tuition on the east side of Springfield as a Catholic micro school without this program,” Carlson said.

Whether the program survives is up to lawmakers.

“Ideology has no place when we’re talking about successful outcomes for children in the educational arena,” Carlson said.

State Sen. John Curran (R) said if state House and Senate leaders put a bill extending the program to a floor vote during the upcoming veto session, he expects it would pass.

State Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) also attended Monday’s rally. She was noncommittal to support legislation extending the program saying she’d have to review any specific proposal before deciding how to vote.

Both state House and Senate Democrats were not available Wednesday for an interview for this story.

