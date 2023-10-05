Pritzker on hand for launch of new Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in Chicago

CHICAGO (WGEM) - A new Biohub is coming to Illinois.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was joined Thursday by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s wife, Prescilla Chan, to launch CZ Biohub Chicago.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is partnering with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Chicago and Northwestern University to create a place to study human tissue wit the goal of enabling new, groundbreaking therapeutics.

Pritzker said the Biohub is part of a broader vision for the state.

“We’re focusing on long-term investments that attract great talent, capital and cutting-edge science that will transform our states economic landscape and help us lead the nation to greater prosperity,” he said. “We’re investing in groundbreaking research that drives the future and we’re educating the workforce to help get us there.”

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is making a $250 million investment in the Biohub. The state is also investing $25 million in the project.

