Pritzker on hand for launch of new Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in Chicago

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker learning about research at the launch of CZ Biohub Chicago in...
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker learning about research at the launch of CZ Biohub Chicago in Chicago, Ill. on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023.(Maxwell Cotton | Illinois Governor's Office)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WGEM) - A new Biohub is coming to Illinois.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker was joined Thursday by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s wife, Prescilla Chan, to launch CZ Biohub Chicago.

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is partnering with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, University of Chicago and Northwestern University to create a place to study human tissue wit the goal of enabling new, groundbreaking therapeutics.

Pritzker said the Biohub is part of a broader vision for the state.

“We’re focusing on long-term investments that attract great talent, capital and cutting-edge science that will transform our states economic landscape and help us lead the nation to greater prosperity,” he said. “We’re investing in groundbreaking research that drives the future and we’re educating the workforce to help get us there.”

The Chan Zuckerberg Initiative is making a $250 million investment in the Biohub. The state is also investing $25 million in the project.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 20 Tri-State farmers came together on Tuesday to harvest Schrader's fields.
Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
Carrington Company now owns the former Kmart, the former Marine Bank and the former Pizza Hut.
Additional buildings purchased by new owner of former Macomb Kmart
Nicholas Lafary
Lawyer for teen charged in Bushnell shooting death files motion for special prosecutor
Organizers said residents were disappointed last year by an underwhelming supply of rides from...
Previously canceled “Big Dam Street Festival” returns to Keokuk this weekend
Washed out trail
Friends of Riverview Park announce long term master plan

Latest News

Frost potential looks low. Not out of the question but does not look likely...
Cool air pays a visit
Folk Life Festival returns to the Quincy Museum
Third graders at Liberty Grade School in Liberty, Illinois were given dictionaries by the Noon...
Noon Kiwanis Club gives dictionaries to Liberty Grade School students
Generic books in library
Illinois secretary of state announces $420K grant to prison libraries