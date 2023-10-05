QND Raiders visit Quincy Catholic grade schools

QUINCY (WGEM) -Students from the QND Marching Band, Pommers and Cheerleaders visited Quincy Catholic Elementary schools throughout the school day to perform for the grade school students and spread homecoming pride.

They kicked off the roadshow at Saint Dominic Thursday morning, moving on to Saint Peter, Saint Francis and Blessed Sacrament.

This is the fourth year QND has visited the elementary schools for homecoming.

QND Band Director Jill Steinkamp said this is a great opportunity to get the elementary students excited for their future at the high school.

“It’s a way for us to be able to show what is going on as far as QND, as far as Raider pride,” Steinkamp said, “We’ve got the band, we’ve got the poms, we’ve got cheer and we’re just getting a chance to give some exposure to our grade school kids of what they’ve got to look forward to when they get to the high school.”

QND’s homecoming parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, following the parade they will hold a pep rally. The following Friday, kick-off for football is set at 6:00 p.m.

