QND Raiders visit Quincy Catholic grade schools

They kicked off the roadshow at Saint Dominic in the morning, moving on to Saint Peter, Saint...
They kicked off the roadshow at Saint Dominic in the morning, moving on to Saint Peter, Saint Francis and Blessed Sacrament.(WGEM Staff)
By Josef Lawler
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -Students from the QND Marching Band, Pommers and Cheerleaders visited Quincy Catholic Elementary schools throughout the school day to perform for the grade school students and spread homecoming pride.

They kicked off the roadshow at Saint Dominic Thursday morning, moving on to Saint Peter, Saint Francis and Blessed Sacrament.

This is the fourth year QND has visited the elementary schools for homecoming.

QND Band Director Jill Steinkamp said this is a great opportunity to get the elementary students excited for their future at the high school.

“It’s a way for us to be able to show what is going on as far as QND, as far as Raider pride,” Steinkamp said, “We’ve got the band, we’ve got the poms, we’ve got cheer and we’re just getting a chance to give some exposure to our grade school kids of what they’ve got to look forward to when they get to the high school.”

QND’s homecoming parade begins at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, following the parade they will hold a pep rally. The following Friday, kick-off for football is set at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 20 Tri-State farmers came together on Tuesday to harvest Schrader's fields.
Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
Carrington Company now owns the former Kmart, the former Marine Bank and the former Pizza Hut.
Additional buildings purchased by new owner of former Macomb Kmart
Nicholas Lafary
Lawyer for teen charged in Bushnell shooting death files motion for special prosecutor
Organizers said residents were disappointed last year by an underwhelming supply of rides from...
Previously canceled “Big Dam Street Festival” returns to Keokuk this weekend
Washed out trail
Friends of Riverview Park announce long term master plan

Latest News

Folk Life Festival returns to the Quincy Museum
Third graders at Liberty Grade School in Liberty, Illinois were given dictionaries by the Noon...
Noon Kiwanis Club gives dictionaries to Liberty Grade School students
Generic books in library
Illinois secretary of state announces $420K grant to prison libraries
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker learning about research at the launch of CZ Biohub Chicago in...
Pritzker on hand for launch of new Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in Chicago
gavel
Trial set for Quincy 16-year-old charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old