Quincy asks residents to participate in annual water service line inventory

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy homeowners got a letter from Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte, asking for your help in taking inventory of water service lines.

State lawmakers signed the Lead Service Replacement and Notification Act in 2021.

That means all lead service lines in Quincy must be replaced over the next 20 years.

The city is asking for your help in identifying and notifying officials of what material the private side of your service line is constructed of.

“Whoever built the house built the private side of the service line and that material can be lead, it can be galvanized steel, it could be copper, it could be plastic, and what we’re asking people to do is to tell us what is from this valve here into your house because we don’t know that,” Conte said.

Conte said just go to where your water service comes in, either in the basement or utility closet.

There you’ll find either copper, plastic or galvanized iron.

Conte asks that you complete the city’s survey, if you haven’t done so yet, to help the service line inventory process.

Click here to take the survey and report what material the private side of your service line is made of.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.