Quincy asks residents to participate in annual water service line inventory

The city’s asking for your help in identifying and notifying officials of what material the...
The city’s asking for your help in identifying and notifying officials of what material the private side of your service line is constructed of.(WGEM)
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy homeowners got a letter from Public Works Director Jeffrey Conte, asking for your help in taking inventory of water service lines.

State lawmakers signed the Lead Service Replacement and Notification Act in 2021.

That means all lead service lines in Quincy must be replaced over the next 20 years.

The city is asking for your help in identifying and notifying officials of what material the private side of your service line is constructed of.

“Whoever built the house built the private side of the service line and that material can be lead, it can be galvanized steel, it could be copper, it could be plastic, and what we’re asking people to do is to tell us what is from this valve here into your house because we don’t know that,” Conte said.

Conte said just go to where your water service comes in, either in the basement or utility closet.

There you’ll find either copper, plastic or galvanized iron.

Conte asks that you complete the city’s survey, if you haven’t done so yet, to help the service line inventory process.

Click here to take the survey and report what material the private side of your service line is made of.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 20 Tri-State farmers came together on Tuesday to harvest Schrader's fields.
Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
Barry Car Show Mob
Sheriff plans to bring charges against ‘mob’ participants in Barry following car show
According to city officials, Ameren announced an adjustment in its residential electric supply...
Quincy officials urge residents to compare energy costs following Ameren rate change
Mr. Williams Wins 200 Meter Dash At Jerry Ball Classic
QMG Play of the Week
Organizers said residents were disappointed last year by an underwhelming supply of rides from...
Previously canceled “Big Dam Street Festival” returns to Keokuk this weekend

Latest News

QU Football prepares for Truman State
QU Football Prepares For Truman State
QND Volleyball picks up road win over Macomb; Chargers contineu to roll on the volleyball court
QND takes down Macomb; Illini West defeats Triopia
Something In The Orange: Josie Bryan leads the charge for IW Volleyball
A mother holding up a sign saying "keep our scholarship no more hardship" at a rally for the...
Parents, students, activists call on lawmakers to save Invest in Kids Scholarship Program