Trial set for Quincy 16-year-old charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old

gavel
gavel(KY3)
By Dylan Smith
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The trial is set to begin in December for the teenager accused of dragging a 13-year-old into a wood line near Indian Hills Housing Complex and sexually assaulting her.

16-year-old Terrance Wilson is being charged as an adult with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, both of which are Class X felonies.

Around 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 24, Quincy Police were dispatched to 540 Harrison Street for an ambulance call. After meeting with the caller, the Indian Hills resident said her daughter was drug into the woods and sexually assaulted by an unknown subject.

A day later, police reviewed video surveillance which showed the subject, identified as Terrance Wilson, dragging a juvenile toward the wood line.

Police took Wilson into custody before 3 p.m. that same day at Quincy High School. Police said Wilson was interviewed at QPD and then lodged in the Adams County Youth Detention Facility.

After a detention hearing, a judge ordered that Wilson remain detained.

Public defender John Citro is representing Wilson.

Based on the information police have received so far, Quincy Police Sgt. James Brown said Wilson and the victim didn’t know each other, and confirmed the assault happened at Indian Hills.

