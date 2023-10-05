Two cold fronts will come through today

The morning scattered showers and rumbles of thunder will clear the entire area by late morning.
By Whitney Williams
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A slow moving cold front is moving through the region this morning. This is cold front number one of the day. This front has sparked off a few scattered showers. Some of these showers are producing heavy rain and some lightning and thunder. These scattered showers will continue through the morning. The chance of rain will gradually drop off from west to east through the morning, with the rain clearing the far eastern tier by 10 AM/11 AM. Not everyone will get rain from this front. Those that do should see less than 0.25 inches. Locally higher amounts will be possible for those that get under the heavier pockets of rain though. As the cold front moves southeastward away from us, the clouds will start to clear from west to east as well leading to sunny skies. Daytime highs will still be warm, in the upper 70s to low 80s in a few spots. However, humidity levels will quickly fall through the day. Cold front number two will move through later this afternoon/evening. It is not expected to bring us any rain, but should drum up a few clouds. Even without any precipitation, this front will be noticeable as it will start to bring our wind speeds up with gusts up to 25 mph tonight. This second front will also bring in much cooler air. By tonight, lows will drop into the upper 40s to low 50s. Those temperatures are pretty seasonable for this time of year.

Tomorrow will be noticeably cooler, with highs only near about 60°. That is a little below normal for this time of year. We will start off the day with sunshine. However, another weak cold front will come through during the late morning/early afternoon. This will lead to some increasing clouds. As this front moves through, it will attempt to squeeze out just a few more hit or miss showers or even some sprinkles. With some dry air in the lower levels of the atmosphere, the rain chance is pretty low. By later in the afternoon, the clouds will clear out leading to more sunshine. Also to note about tomorrow, it will be a breezy day with gusts up to 30 mph. Those breezy winds and very low humidity will lead to a day of elevated fire danger. Therefore, outdoor burnings should be postponed.

