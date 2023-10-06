Birthdays and Anniversaries: October 7, 2023

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com.

Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Phil Bell

Tanna Jennings

Joe Hirner

Kylar Roundcount

Kevin Lash

Jake Boughton

Dan McDonald

Sarah McDonald

Brianna Phillips

Chandler Phillips

Frank Garner

Amanda Heck

Darcie Etter

Iris Rose

Lindsey Duesterhaus

Carter Mitchell

Dan Wellman

Carolyn Sue Hoener

Beverly Ritter-Bowen

Nancy Bell

Kelsi Neese

Jackson Jones

Joe & Darlene Wietholder

Ryan & Jayme Zanger

Kipp & Kathy Randolph

Levi & Courtney Lockett

Harold & Carolyn VanSickle

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.