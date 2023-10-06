Carl Sandburg College creates a practical nursing program for students in Carthage

Students interested in the program can find class schedules and requirements on the school’s...
Students interested in the program can find class schedules and requirements on the school’s website or they can call the advisors if they have any questions.(WGEM)
By Rose Lehner
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Carl Sandburg College plans to add a practical nursing program at the Carthage location.

School officials said they received a grant to help update several labs and materials for the college.

Applications for the program are available from Oct. 1 through March 1 and classes will begin in the fall of 2024.

Students should apply right away since there a few steps to the application process.

“So our practical nursing program is a ten month program that prepares our students for licensure as an LPN, so they would have to go take their board exam after the completion of the program,” said Emily Schaeffer Dean of Nursing Professions. “Our local health care providers actually reached out to us with interest and so this will be an expansion of our current well established program.”

Students interested in the program can find class schedules and requirements on the school’s website or they can call the advisors if they have any questions.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 20 Tri-State farmers came together on Tuesday to harvest Schrader's fields.
Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
Carrington Company now owns the former Kmart, the former Marine Bank and the former Pizza Hut.
Additional buildings purchased by new owner of former Macomb Kmart
Nicholas Lafary
Lawyer for teen charged in Bushnell shooting death files motion for special prosecutor
Washed out trail
Friends of Riverview Park announce long term master plan
Organizers said residents were disappointed last year by an underwhelming supply of rides from...
Previously canceled “Big Dam Street Festival” returns to Keokuk this weekend

Latest News

Potential donors can already find Toys for Tots bins at several businesses throughout the area.
Earlier toy drive creates more time for donations
The classroom can be found at the Lee County Conservation Center at Heron Bend outside of...
Lee County Conservation breaks ground for outdoor classroom
IDNR comes to Lake Pittsfield for fishery survey
IDNR conduct fishery survey at Lake Pittsfield
IDNR comes to Lake Pittsfield for fishery survey