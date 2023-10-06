Carl Sandburg College creates a practical nursing program for students in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Carl Sandburg College plans to add a practical nursing program at the Carthage location.

School officials said they received a grant to help update several labs and materials for the college.

Applications for the program are available from Oct. 1 through March 1 and classes will begin in the fall of 2024.

Students should apply right away since there a few steps to the application process.

“So our practical nursing program is a ten month program that prepares our students for licensure as an LPN, so they would have to go take their board exam after the completion of the program,” said Emily Schaeffer Dean of Nursing Professions. “Our local health care providers actually reached out to us with interest and so this will be an expansion of our current well established program.”

Students interested in the program can find class schedules and requirements on the school’s website or they can call the advisors if they have any questions.

