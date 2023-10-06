Dream Big Award recipient is a “dedicated volunteer”

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Public School Foundation’s Dream Big Award will go to a 1968 alumni who regularly volunteers around the district.

QHS alumni Ann Boland is a former QPS bus driver and now volunteers for several organizations in Quincy including the QPS foundation.

She initially declined, saying there were others more worthy of the award than her. However, QPS Foundation officials said Boland is an exceptional person and volunteer and her work inspires others within the district and the Quincy community as a whole.

“I always say when I grow up, I want to be like Ann Boland,” QPS Foundation President Lindsay Ertel said. “Ann is just such an inspiration in that she gives her heart and soul and everything in her to help people. She gets no gain out of it, it is truly out of the goodness of her heart that she wants to help make things better for the district.”

Each year, Boland brings in a large number of sponsors and auction donations to benefit QPS Foundation’s Night to Dream Big Gala.

“If you have Ann Boland on your side, I mean nothing can stop you and she, I feel like, is involved in about every aspect in our community,” Ertel said. “So not only the Quincy Public Schools, but throughout the entire community.”

Boland will receive the award at the Night to Dream Big Gala on Nov. 3. Tickets are currently available for purchase, if you are interested by going to their website here or you can call the Foundation’s office at 217-228-7112.

