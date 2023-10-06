Earlier toy drive creates more time for donations

Potential donors can already find Toys for Tots bins at several businesses throughout the area.
Potential donors can already find Toys for Tots bins at several businesses throughout the area.(Rajah Maples)
By Rajah Maples
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween. However, everybody’s already waiting for the man with the bag.

Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois has kicked off its toy drive.

The local program aligned with the national foundation this year, which began Oct. 1.

Potential donors can already find Toys for Tots bins at several businesses throughout the area.

Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois Coordinator Jessica Humke said the early start creates more time to donate.

Supporters said the toy drive makes a big difference in the lives of Tri-state youth.

“If I look back on my childhood, Christmas was magical,” Humke said. “It’s something that sticks out. It’s something that made a difference. Having that little bit of hope and joy, every Christmas coming down. There are families out there who struggle on how to provide that. We’re here to do that for them.”

An earlier kickoff also means earlier distribution dates.

Toys will be delivered to area families a week earlier than usual this year on Dec. 14 and Dec.15.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 20 Tri-State farmers came together on Tuesday to harvest Schrader's fields.
Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
Carrington Company now owns the former Kmart, the former Marine Bank and the former Pizza Hut.
Additional buildings purchased by new owner of former Macomb Kmart
Nicholas Lafary
Lawyer for teen charged in Bushnell shooting death files motion for special prosecutor
Washed out trail
Friends of Riverview Park announce long term master plan
Organizers said residents were disappointed last year by an underwhelming supply of rides from...
Previously canceled “Big Dam Street Festival” returns to Keokuk this weekend

Latest News

Students interested in the program can find class schedules and requirements on the school’s...
Carl Sandburg College creates a practical nursing program for students in Carthage
The classroom can be found at the Lee County Conservation Center at Heron Bend outside of...
Lee County Conservation breaks ground for outdoor classroom
IDNR comes to Lake Pittsfield for fishery survey
IDNR conduct fishery survey at Lake Pittsfield
IDNR comes to Lake Pittsfield for fishery survey