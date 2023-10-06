Earlier toy drive creates more time for donations

QUINCY (WGEM) -It’s beginning to look a lot like Halloween. However, everybody’s already waiting for the man with the bag.

Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois has kicked off its toy drive.

The local program aligned with the national foundation this year, which began Oct. 1.

Potential donors can already find Toys for Tots bins at several businesses throughout the area.

Toys for Tots of West Central Illinois Coordinator Jessica Humke said the early start creates more time to donate.

Supporters said the toy drive makes a big difference in the lives of Tri-state youth.

“If I look back on my childhood, Christmas was magical,” Humke said. “It’s something that sticks out. It’s something that made a difference. Having that little bit of hope and joy, every Christmas coming down. There are families out there who struggle on how to provide that. We’re here to do that for them.”

An earlier kickoff also means earlier distribution dates.

Toys will be delivered to area families a week earlier than usual this year on Dec. 14 and Dec.15.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.