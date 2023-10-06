Elevating education: The power of yoga in our schools

By WGEM Staff
Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT
COLUMBUS, OH (WGEM) – Yoga has become a global phenomenon, practiced by over 300 million individuals worldwide. While it’s predominantly led by women between the ages of 30 and 49, its positive effects are now reaching our schools, relaxing the minds of both teachers and students alike.

Lauren Greenspan, co-founder of Wellity Education, has a mission: to empower children and their teachers through a combination of movement, mindfulness, and mindset. Greenspan says, “Kids are starting to learn that they have the internal capacity to manage their own emotions.”

Drawing from her background as a school counselor and yoga instructor, Greenspan established Wellity Education. She collaborates with schools across the nation, providing training for teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade. “It takes students and gives them some practical coping skills that we teach through movement through mindfulness.”

Students like Michael Somerville, age 10, have experienced firsthand the benefits of these practices.

Sommerville shares, “It helps your muscles and makes your brain more calm.”

Similarly, 18-year-old Allie Kodak shared her experience: “I noticed myself like, doing during tests, like the breathing that we learned and like calming myself down.”

After a year of implementing Wellity, schools reported a whopping 96 percent reduction in behavioral referrals. Students reported a 70 percent increase in their ability to manage stress, while educators reported a 25 percent improvement in their overall wellbeing.

“I know for myself as well as for students, that they need tools to be able to help their brain focus and feel calm and relaxed,” emphasized Sheila Ebbrecht, a Mental Health Specialist.

Lauren Greenspan reflected on the influence of these practices: “I think that what I found was the beautiful simplicity of these practices, they’re powerful and anybody can do them.”

Currently, Wellity Education is impacting the lives of students in 1,500 classrooms across nine states, benefiting more than 75,000 young learners. Their goal is to expand this reach, aiming to touch the lives of over a hundred thousand students and educators this year. For information on bringing Wellity Education training to your school, visit https://wellityeducation.com/.

