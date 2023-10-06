Former QU pitcher Martin earns ring with Cubs AA affiliate

QUINCY (WGEM) - A week later, Riley Martin was still basking in the glow of a championship.

“It’s awesome, such a great feeling,” said Martin, the former Quincy University left-hander, who compiled a 30-11 record in five years as a Hawk from 2016-21.

Martin’s excitement stemmed from being a member of Tennessee Smokies, the Chicago Cubs Class AA farm team that captured the Southern League baseball championship last week.

“It was a really great group of guys,” Martin said of the team which features many of the organization’s top prospects.

“We won all four games to win it and never trailed in any of the games. We played really well. We led the last game 10-3 in the seventh inning but there were still some nervous moments. However, we had a lot of fun.”

The Smokies won the best-of-three semifinals by beating Chattanooga 5-1 and 3-1 and finished off Pensacola 8-4 and 10-3 in the championship.

Martin, pitching one inning out of the bullpen in all four games, allowed no hits while walking two and striking out eight.

Riley Martin (blue shirt) celebrates Southern League championship with his Tennessee Smokies teammates. (Riley Martin)

“I just put my trust in our coaches,” Martin said of his success after Tennessee won its first outright Southern League crown since 1978.

Martin, a 6-foot-1, 215-pounder from Salem, was also happy that Tennessee was able to avenge last season’s championship series loss to Pensacola.

“We lost to them last year in the finals and that wasn’t fun,” said Martin, who was promoted to Tennessee for that series after winning the Class A Midwest League title with South Bend (Ind.).

Martin, who was picked in the sixth round (No. 184) of the 2021 MLB Draft, finished his third professional year splitting time at Tennessee and at Class AAA Iowa.

This year, Martin was 5-1 with four saves and a 3.52 earned run average during two stints at Tennessee, and 1-1 with a 7.30 earned run average at Iowa.

He started the year with Tennessee, was promoted to Iowa, then sent back down to the Smokies on Aug. 8 after a rough couple of weeks at Iowa.

“I had about a two-week stretch at Iowa where I just couldn’t find the strike zone,” Martin admitted. “I just needed a mental reset.

“Take out those two weeks or so and it was a pretty good season. But learning from those struggles can be beneficial.”

For his minor league career, Martin is 14-7 with a 3.93 earned run average in 156 innings with 236 strikeouts in 83 games.

After last season, Martin earned an invitation to represent the Cubs at the Arizona Fall League and played through November. That won’t be the case this year.

Martin will be in St. Louis for most of the winter working with Premier Pitching Performance which trains hurlers.

“I’ll give my arm a little break to recover and then in December we will ramp it up to get ready for spring training,” Martin said.

Martin said he was touched by the number of his former QU teammates who stayed in touch with him or showed up to games to watch in person.

“That was really great to see,” Martin said. “They really had my back.”

And even though he couldn’t make any of their games because of his schedule, Martin followed the daily exploits of QU’s record-setting team in the spring.

“I was following the games and exchanging texts with a lot of the guys,” Martin said of QU’s quest for a national tournament appearance which fell short in the Midwest Super-Regional.

“I just hated the way the season ended for them. Coach (Matt) Schissel is a great coach and has the program rolling.”

The same could be said for Martin’s professional career.

