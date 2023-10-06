Gov. Pritzker on Chicago mayor’s border visit, new border wall construction

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Max Cotton
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHICAGO (WGEM) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he supports Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s planned trip to the southern border.

The governor said Thursday he believes it will be a good opportunity for the new mayor to get to build relationships with organizations working on the ground helping migrants as they come into the U.S.

“It’s important to develop relationships, one-on-one relationships, with the folks who are on the ground, doing the work in Texas,” Pritzker said. “I’m talking about the folks who are actually doing the work of feeding, clothing, providing shelter for people on the ground.”

Chicago has already received around 15,000 migrants and is expecting to receive up to 25 busloads of migrants daily over the next few weeks.

The Biden administration announced Wednesday it was building new sections of wall at the southern border. This comes after Pritzker sent the administration a letter Monday demanding more help to alleviate the migrant crisis in the city.

Pritzker, a Democrat, said border security must be part of a larger discussion on immigration.

“[Biden’s] been in favor from the very beginning and for a long time of border security but also having significant immigration in the country,” he said. “You’ve seen the projections that actually without immigration, we would have a declining population in the United States, at which, by the way, would also lead to a declining economy in the United States.”

So far, the state has spent nearly $330 million helping migrants already in Illinois.

