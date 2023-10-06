Illinois trapping permits to be allocated

ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - In one week, some Illinois residents will get a chance to get furbearer trapping permits from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR).

A public drawing will be held Saturday, Oct. 14 at Siloam Springs State Park in Adams County.

At least nine permits will be allocated for several areas in Adams, Pike and Schuyler counties.

These areas include:

Siloam Springs State Park

Buckhorn Unity at Siloam Springs

Fall Creek Unit at Siloam Springs

Ray Norbut Fish and Wildlife Area

East Hannibal Unit at Ray Norbut

Dutch Creek Unit at Ray Norbut

Weinberg-King State Park

Scripps Unit at Weinberg-King

Spunky Unit at Weinberg-King

According to IDNR district wildlife biologist Jake Lux, these permits will apply to several animals.

“So, furbearer trapping is for raccoons, skunks, opossums, foxes, if you’re lucky enough to draw a bobcat tag, bobcats,” Lux said.

He said anyone wishing to enter the drawing must be at least 16 years old and must have a 2023-2024 trapping license and habitat stamp.

“You can go to any of your local sporting good stores, anywhere that sells hunting or fishing licenses, over the counter licenses, and you just go to the counter and say ‘I need a habitat stamp and I need a trapper’s license.’ They can print you one off and you pay for it right there, or you can go online to the IDNR.gov website,” Lux said.

Registration begins at 10 a.m. with the drawing being held at 11 a.m. Whoever’s name is drawn must be in attendance to receive the drawing.

For more information about the drawing, you can contact Siloam Springs State Park at 217-894-6205.

More information about furbearer hunting and trapping can be found here.

