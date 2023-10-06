It finally feels like fall!

QUINCY (WGEM) - Another cold front is sweeping the Tri-States this Friday, which will keep dew points in the 30s, as well as hold temperatures 10 degrees below average. A few showers associated with the front crossed the Tri-States Friday morning and early afternoon. Winds will continue to gust upwards of 35 mph through early Friday evening, so you may have to run into your neighbor’s front yard to get your trash can as you come home from work.

Blustery winds Friday may blow your trash can into your neighbor's front yard by the time you get home from work. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Overnight and into Saturday, it will be very chilly. In fact, some places north and west of Quincy may dip into the upper 30s. Skies will be clear for Saturday, but winds will still gust near 25 mph, which will hold daytime highs in the low and mid 60s all day. With that said, conditions for fall cleanup will be poor through Saturday evening.

Windy conditions Friday and Saturday will make fall cleanup very hard to do, as leaves will be blowing every which way! (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

Sunday features sunny skies, light winds and more seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s. Come Monday, we get yet another shot of cool Canadian air to send temperatures back below average.

Yet another shot of cool Canadian air will roll through the Tri-States heading into early next week. Temperatures will run 5-8 degrees below average on Monday. (maxuser | Gray Stations With Max)

All-in-all, temperatures will run near average heading into mid-October, so it’s safe to say that we have made it to flannel season!

