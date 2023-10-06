Ladies Night Out brings a crowd to downtown Winchester

Ladies Night Out
Ladies Night Out(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - On Friday, a special shopping event had people, particularly ladies, thinking ahead of their holiday shopping.

That’s because Ladies Night Out in Winchester kicked off at 5 p.m. in downtown Winchester Square. The annual event is organized by the Winchester Civic Group.

“There will be shopping, specials, a whole lot of socialization,” said group member John Paul Coonrod.

“It’s primarily to showcase local businesses,” Coonrod said. “Give them a time to shine, do it outside of regular business hours when more people aren’t at work and can come out and enjoy it.”

Coonrod said he expects a massive crowd of ladies, and men who he said are more than welcome to join, from in and out of town.

“All of the participating businesses will have their own thing,” Coonrod said. “And have a lot of specials.”

Coonrod said the event benefits business owners who profit from the crowds and shoppers who save a buck.

“The Winchester downtown square has generally been thriving over the last several years,” Coonrod said. “It’s really blossomed. It used to be 60 to 70 percent occupancy and now we’re up 90-95, I’d say.”

One of those new businesses is Mexican restaurant Tacos Tequila that opened last June.

“This is our first ladies night in this town,” said Luis Castillo, who runs the business alongside his family. “As a business we’re offering discount on margaritas. You can bring your friends.”

Castillo said it’ll be fun for the customers and good for his family’s business.

“We were talking with some customers and they say it’s always thousands of people here,” Castillo said.

Ladies Night Out goes until 8 p.m. in Winchester Square.

Coonrod said the Winchester Civic Group has more events downtown coming soon, including a trunk-or-treat on Oct. 31, and the annual hometown Christmas parade in December.

