Leaders look to address Quincy manufacturing worker shortfall

QUINCY (WGEM) - Local economic and business leaders will kick off Manufacturing Month with a press conference Friday morning as they say there are big issues that need to be addressed.

Great River Economic Development Foundation President Kyle Moore said Quincy has 126 open positions and while that might not look like much, each position may require at least three to four people. He said in reality, it totals up to 300 people needed to fill those jobs.

He said each open job is a missed opportunity for local growth.

“Each one of these jobs in manufacturing are high paying jobs, quality jobs, and when you think about the number of open jobs that could be filled and then those individuals could be cycling that money back into the community,” Moore said. “Shopping in our stores, dining at our restaurants, giving to non-profits.”

The press conference will take place at Richards Electronic Motor Company at 9:00 a.m..

Company president Bill Dietrich said during COVID they got hit hard with shortages, even post Covid they’ve faced some shortfalls as it has proved difficult to get people back into coming into work in person.

However, he said they have attracted workers to their business. He said they utilize John Wood Community College for recruitment, but it’s competitive.

“If we want to put a guy into the program, we may talk to them at a high school level and say, ‘Hey if you are interested, maybe we can support you through the program,”' Dietrich said.

Dietrich said other manufacturers locally have offered to help cover tuition, but require two to three years of work from them at the company. He said a lot of workers look at not just the pay, but benefits like paid time off, vacation, and other items.

He said it’s something manufacturers need to account for when trying to recruit younger workers.

