Lee County Conservation breaks ground for outdoor classroom

MONTROSE, Ia. - On Thursday, Lee County and the Keokuk Area Chamber of Commerce broke ground for an outdoor classroom.

The two organizations are pitching in to help build a structure to help students of all ages connect with nature. It will feature benches and a raised stage area for presentations.

Lee County’s conservation director Heather Huebner said the purpose of the classroom is to help students connect better with nature through their field trips.

“Education is our business, one of the biggest parts of county conservation,” Huebner said. “So having an outdoor classroom for us to get kids into nature, to get that classroom, remove the walls, make it open air and get them to connect with nature is great for those who visit.”

The classroom can be found at the Lee County Conservation Center at Heron Bend outside of Montrose.

