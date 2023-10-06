Macomb treasurer resigns, mayor to appoint Andrea Henderson

MACOMB (WGEM) - Macomb Mayor Michael Inman announced Friday that Macomb City Treasurer Mac Price has resigned, effective Oct. 1.

Inman stated Price indicated he needed to spend more time caring for an ailing family member.

According to Inman, Price was elected to the city treasurer’s position in the spring and has been in office since May 1.

“We appreciate Mac’s service and understand his desire to take care of family,” Mayor Inman stated.

Inman announced that he plans to ask for city council concurrence in appointing Andrea Henderson to fill the vacancy.

Inman has called a special meeting of the city council for Monday to make the appointment.

According to Inman, Henderson is a long-time resident of Macomb. She retired in 2018, after over 30 years of service, from Western Illinois University (WIU). She first served in the Purchasing Department, at WIU, then the Human Resources Office, subsequently retiring as the Director of Equal Opportunity and Access.

Inman stated Henderson has been active in service to the community and has served as a commissioner, for over 10 years, on the City of Macomb Fire and Police Commission, she has been a decades-long active member of the Mount Calvary Church of God in Christ and other civic organizations. Henderson and her husband Allen have three sons.

“Andrea has been a dedicated public servant nearly her entire adult life,” Mayor Inman noted. “We are very grateful for her willingness to accept this appointment in Macomb city government.”

“I am excited about the opportunity to serve as Macomb city treasurer,” Henderson said. “I look forward to serving our community.”

Inman stated as a result of Henderson’s appointment as treasurer, she will vacate her seat on the Fire and Police Commission.

