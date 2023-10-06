Request for Iowa absentee ballots due Oct. 23

An absentee ballot request form for the state of Iowa.
An absentee ballot request form for the state of Iowa.(Mary Green/KCRG)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOWT) - The Iowa Secretary of State is reminding Iowans who want to vote in their local elections by mail in November that they have less than three weeks to request their absentee ballots.

The state has the form available online. It must be received at your local county auditor’s office by 5 p.m. Monday, by Oct. 23.

Those making such requests will need to provide their name, date of birth, their home address, and their voter ID number or driver’s license number. They must also indicate what election ballot they’re requesting.

Iowa voter information

For those wishing to vote in person, Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 7. Early voting starts Wednesday, Oct. 18. Polling hours are 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters are reminded to bring their ID.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Washed out trail
Friends of Riverview Park announce long term master plan
gavel
Trial set for Quincy 16-year-old charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old
Around 20 Tri-State farmers came together on Tuesday to harvest Schrader's fields.
Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
Betty Hayes
Monroe County man pleads not guilty in death of 88-year-old woman
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time

Latest News

WGEM News at Six
Monroe County man pleads not guilty in death of 88-year-old woman
WGEM News at Ten
Earlier toy drive creates more time for donations
Manufacturing press conference looks to address jobs which need filled
Leaders look to address Quincy manufacturing worker shortfall
flag football
Raise The Flag: New Youth Football League starts up in Quincy
Pritzker on hand for launch of new Chan Zuckerberg Biohub in Chicago