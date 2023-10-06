Will there be frost?

The legend in the banner show how or low our frost potential really is. If the colors on the map were shaded purple, we would be giving a First Alert for frost. (Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - The first thing that you will notice when you head out the door on Saturday is just how cool the temperatures are. We do expect to see temperatures dropping down into the low 40s on Saturday. It does not look likely that we will see much frost anywhere in the region. If there is a place that frost could develop, it would be over in Monroe County, possibly up into Shelby and Knox County in Missouri. At this time though that threat is on the low side, as you can see by the map that we’ve created. High temperatures on Saturday will have a difficult time reaching the 60-degree mark, much of the day we will spend in the 40s and 50s. Even with sunny skies that northwesterly wind at around 5 to 15 miles an hour will feel a bit on the cool side. On Sunday we do expect to see temperatures rebound to near 70 degrees. The wind will kick out of the southwest, but it will be on the light side on Sunday. Sunday should start off with some cloudy skies and they may be pesky and stick around till about noon time before they break up to a partly cloudy sky. Our next chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday through Thursday. High temperatures on those days will rebound back up into the mid-70s.

