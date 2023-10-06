Will there be frost?

By Brian Inman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
The legend in the banner show how or low our frost potential really is. If the colors on the...
The legend in the banner show how or low our frost potential really is. If the colors on the map were shaded purple, we would be giving a First Alert for frost.(Brian Inman)

QUINCY (WGEM) - The first thing that you will notice when you head out the door on Saturday is just how cool the temperatures are. We do expect to see temperatures dropping down into the low 40s on Saturday. It does not look likely that we will see much frost anywhere in the region. If there is a place that frost could develop, it would be over in Monroe County, possibly up into Shelby and Knox County in Missouri. At this time though that threat is on the low side, as you can see by the map that we’ve created. High temperatures on Saturday will have a difficult time reaching the 60-degree mark, much of the day we will spend in the 40s and 50s. Even with sunny skies that northwesterly wind at around 5 to 15 miles an hour will feel a bit on the cool side. On Sunday we do expect to see temperatures rebound to near 70 degrees. The wind will kick out of the southwest, but it will be on the light side on Sunday. Sunday should start off with some cloudy skies and they may be pesky and stick around till about noon time before they break up to a partly cloudy sky. Our next chance for rain will arrive on Wednesday through Thursday. High temperatures on those days will rebound back up into the mid-70s.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

gavel
Trial set for Quincy 16-year-old charged with sexually assaulting 13-year-old
Betty Hayes
Monroe County man pleads not guilty in death of 88-year-old woman
Washed out trail
Friends of Riverview Park announce long term master plan
Around 20 Tri-State farmers came together on Tuesday to harvest Schrader's fields.
Community comes together to harvest Hancock County farmer’s crops
Sam's Club is offering savings on its memberships this month.
Sam’s Club is offering 50-70% off memberships for a limited time

Latest News

First Alert Weather - Noon- Friday
Blustery winds Friday may blow your trash can into your neighbor's front yard by the time you...
It finally feels like fall!
First Alert Weather Friday Morning
As another cold front moves through late morning and early afternoon, a stray shower or two...
Yet another cold front comes through today